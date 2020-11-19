“Defund the Police” Is a Self-Destructive Slogan

“Defund the Police” Is a Self-Destructive Slogan As used by almost all supporters of the idea, defunding the police does not mean … in education, employment, mental health, and controlling drug abuse, we wouldn’t have to … But “Defund the police” doesn’t help us make that case.

See all stories on this topic

Police reports for the week of Nov. 15, 2020 -Drug overdose from the 5000 block of U.S. 31. Nov. 3. -Criminal mischief third degree from the 600 block of Waterstone Drive. -Theft of property …

See all stories on this topic

Emyria teams up with Mind Medicine Australia to develop national care program and data registry … Mind Medicine Australia will provide access to its international network of … It will draw on pivotal research conducted recently in North America and …

See all stories on this topic

Alice in Chains on Receiving MoPop’s Founders Award, Tribute Performances by Metallica and More The annual ceremony for the Founders Award at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture … Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney, Corey Taylor of Slipknot, … a solo album, “One Alone,” last fall and toured North America to promote it, …

See all stories on this topic