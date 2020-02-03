Demi Lovato’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

In the summer of 2018, she was hospitalized for a drug overdose. At the 2020 Grammys, … The star was slated to perform in 20 cities in North America.
See all stories on this topic
Drug cartels that manufacture and traffic this poison understand American laws … (Powell is the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia.) …
See all stories on this topic
The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. … It was also the year we saw the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approve …
See all stories on this topic
Lovato last performed onstage at the 2020 Grammys last weekend, marking first her public performance since she suffered a drug overdose in July …
See all stories on this topic
In 2018, Canada became the first industrialized country in the world (in the … It was also the year we saw the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) … Epidiolex was the aforementioned first approved cannabis-derived drug.
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment