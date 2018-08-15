 Skip to content

Demi Lovato's Overdose Is a Reminder of Hidden Fentanyl in Bootleg Pills

Published by chris24 on August 15, 2018
Demi Lovato’s Overdose Is a Reminder of Hidden Fentanyl in Bootleg Pills

In addition to being powerful and addictive, there’s one main reason that drug traffickers deal with it: “The profits are insane.” North American traffickers …
See all stories on this topic


Powered by
As Sanctions Loom, Salisbury Residents Question Skripal Poisoning Narrative

The US sanctions are a response to the poisoning of Russian-British …. Russians use; the name of agent in questions is referred to as “Substance 33,” …
See all stories on this topic

Hikari Power LTD Raised Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Stake By $1.02 Million; Sinocoking Coal …

As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities, 18 standalone outpatient centers, and 202 sober … Cortina Asset Management Llc owns 882,973 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio.
See all stories on this topic

Goodpasture Syndrome Treatment Market Finds Growth with High Prevalence of Disease Owing to …

By treatment, there could be vital classifications, viz. pipeline drugs and … Goodpasture syndrome treatment market is predicted to find North America reaching … Rising incidence of drug abuse, high healthcare spending, increase in …
See all stories on this topic

Ls Investment Advisors Has Cut Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $1.01 Million as Share Value …

… Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse … The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 24 …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply