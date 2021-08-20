Descriptive analysis of inpatient and outpatient cohorts seeking treatment after prescription opioid misuse and medical toxicology evaluation – Varney SM, Wiegand TJ, Wax PM, Brent J.

INTRODUCTION: Medical toxicology expertise has expanded into the addiction medicine realm including outpatient medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) and addiction treatment. Concomitantly, the emergency department (ED) and hospital are increasingly see… (Source: SafetyLit)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media a
BINGE drinkers could be cured of their addiction by applying “brakes” in their brains. (Source: Daily Express – Health)
Many Americans use alcohol and recreational drugs. Some will develop substance use disorders that affect a person’s brain and behavior, leading to continued use despite problems caused. We review the epidemiology of addiction in the United States, includin… (Source: SafetyLit)
The United States is in the midst of a devastating overdose and addiction crisis involving opioids as well as other drugs. Yet, despite the existence of effective treatments for opioid use disorder, only a minority of people who need treatment for this or … (Source: SafetyLit)
[Nation] For 12 years, Edwin Mburu battled with alcohol addiction. (Source: AllAfrica News: Health and Medicine)
