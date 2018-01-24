Digest: Granderson, Blue Jays finalize one-year deal

Digest: Granderson, Blue Jays finalize one-year deal Deetz became the first player penalized this year under the major league drug program. … U.S. roster for Davis Cup opener set • Sam Querrey, John Isner, Ryan Harrison and Steve Johnson are on the U.S. Davis Cup roster that will play at Serbia — minus injured Novak Djokovic — in the first round next …

See all stories on this topic

The Seed Drug Rehab North American Mg 35270 AL Find the top narcotic abuse rehab facility in North American Mg and the most effective addiction therapists based on the substance, place of living and special needs.

See all stories on this topic

Philadelphia Just Became The Second US City To Allow “Safe Injection Sites” Long controversial in the US, roughly 100 safe injection sites are operating in 66 cities across the world. The first site to open in North America, a facility called Insite in Vancouver, has had more than 3.6 million drug injections under nurse supervision, 6,440 overdose interventions, and zero deaths.

See all stories on this topic

Camurus setback benefits competitor Indivior The North American rights to CAM2038 are licensed to Camurus’ partner, Braeburn Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: BBRX). However, what was bad news for Camurus and Braeburn, benefitted UK-based rival Indivior (LSE: INDV), whose drug Sublocade (buprenorphine extended-release) was approved by …

See all stories on this topic