 Skip to content

Docs argue for illicit drug safe-injection sites in the US

Published by chris24 on July 7, 2018
Docs argue for illicit drug safe-injection sites in the US

Some U.S. physicians would like hospitals to consider opening safe-injection sites on their campuses to reduce the chance of addicted patients …
See all stories on this topic


Powered by
Former NBA player Clifford Rozier dies after heart attack

A McDonald’s All-American who was named the state of Florida’s Mr. … ended, Rozier endured tough times, mental health problems and drug abuse.
See all stories on this topic

On the front lines: A look at mental health challenges

In 2015, the number of psychiatric and drug overdose calls was about the same at … Meanwhile, Mental Health America reported in its 2018 edition of “State of … In the past, people who created crime problems because of substance …
See all stories on this topic

Project aims to tell the stories of 90 Northside Minneapolis voices

Project aims to tell the stories of 90 Northside Minneapolis voices … lot of African Americans live and start to put a collective story together of the narrative … from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and …
See all stories on this topic

Browns OL Stephenson placed on reserve/retired list

He had been hit with a two-game suspension to start the 2018 season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Stephenson did not attend …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply