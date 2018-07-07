Docs argue for illicit drug safe-injection sites in the US

Docs argue for illicit drug safe-injection sites in the US Some U.S. physicians would like hospitals to consider opening safe-injection sites on their campuses to reduce the chance of addicted patients …

Former NBA player Clifford Rozier dies after heart attack A McDonald’s All-American who was named the state of Florida’s Mr. … ended, Rozier endured tough times, mental health problems and drug abuse.

On the front lines: A look at mental health challenges In 2015, the number of psychiatric and drug overdose calls was about the same at … Meanwhile, Mental Health America reported in its 2018 edition of “State of … In the past, people who created crime problems because of substance …

Project aims to tell the stories of 90 Northside Minneapolis voices Project aims to tell the stories of 90 Northside Minneapolis voices … lot of African Americans live and start to put a collective story together of the narrative … from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and …

