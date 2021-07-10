 Skip to content

Doctor describes HIV/AIDS epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic parallels as 'hauntingly similar'

Published by chris24 on July 10, 2021
Doctor describes HIV/AIDS epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic parallels as ‘hauntingly similar’

He says the unknowns of the HIV/AIDS epidemic are hauntingly similar to those … “It’s just it’s interesting that that the fact that African Americans, Latinos, … health, depression, anxiety, substance abuse, even high blood pressure.
See all stories on this topic

Talking Points

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency leaders are pushing to further mitigate “harsh … An additional $5,000 will be awarded to the MVP of the title game. Source: Fury … BERLIN — Americans are taking their coaching expertise to the Bundesliga.
See all stories on this topic

Kinnander: Substance misuse prevention starts in community, at home

Although the US population accounts for approximately 4% of the world’s population, it is the home to 27% of the world’s drug overdose deaths. Proven …
See all stories on this topic

Summer reading: 75 books to take on holiday in 2021, from crime to history

Along with reviews of new novels by Kazuo Ishiguro, James Ellroy and Rachel … In 2013, after 40 years of legal battles, the US government finally released … on “a constant diet of conflict” – whipping up hostility to internal enemies, …
See all stories on this topic

Trudeau announces funding for BC SkyTrain spur

He was flanked by officials from different levels of government while protesters … Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over … Special Report-Afghan pilots assassinated by Taliban as U.S. withdraws.
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply