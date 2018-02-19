Doctors who flood the country with opioids face little scrutiny, repercussions

Doctors who flood the country with opioids face little scrutiny, repercussions Some wrote prescriptions for so many opioids that the patients’ daily supply of the pain-killing medication exceeded, on average, the number of days in a … “Four million people are addicted to prescription drugs,” said Stephen G. Azzam (left), special agent in charge of U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency …

Active Shooter So unusual are “active shooter” situations in Britain that a 2010 manhunt for a gunman named Raoul Moat created an American-style media circus, … This substance abuse, Hankinson suggests, could have inspired Moat’s paranoid terror just at the pivotal moment, as the police closed in on their fugitive …

Community News and Notes Northern Local Schools holding kindergarten registration. THORNVILLE … A new unit focuses on adults viewing and learning how to recognize signs of drug use. For more information … Discovering African American History in Rural Ohio 6 p.m., Elson Hall Auditorium, Zanesville. Ric Sheffield will …

National experts on drug abuse, childhood development to speak at Northland conference DuPont was the first Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (1973-1978) and the second White House Drug Chief (1973-1977). He has been Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the Georgetown University School of Medicine since 1980. He is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Society of …

