‘Dose as small as a grain of sand can kill you’: alarm after Canada carfentanil bust

But it only burst into public view last year after officials across North America began to warn that it was being cut with … of information regarding potency, said Hakique Virani, a Canadian doctor who specialises in addiction medicine.
See all stories on this topic
It is well-known that long-term heavy drinking affects the brain, but what does it do to brain stem cells, involved in neural regeneration and maintenance? (Source: Health News from Medical News Today)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
See all stories on this topic
Our addiction to plastic has serious consequences. (Source: Science – The Huffington Post)
See all stories on this topic
Think that glass of wine in the evening is harmless? Well think again. A new study from ASCO says that even light drinking can increase the risk of cancer. (Source: Health News from Medical News Today)
See all stories on this topic
(Natural News) When emotional trauma remains unresolved, it can cause deep-seated mental concerns. According to Dr. Gabor Maté, an expert on addiction, people often struggle with “wounds in the past,” especially during their childhood years. These emotional wounds usually continue to negatively affect them throughout their lives. Although this can be hard to accurately determine… (Source:
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment