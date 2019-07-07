 Skip to content

Drug Abuse Treatment Market- Competitive Strategies, Market Size, Regional Outlook and …

Published by chris24 on July 7, 2019
Drug Abuse Treatment Market- Competitive Strategies, Market Size, Regional Outlook and …

Drug Abuse can be defined as habitually, dependence of an individual on any … Some commonly used drug for treatment of drugs abuse are Disulfiram, … and Southeast Asia regions., North America, especially The United States, …
See all stories on this topic

China is taking firm measures against ‘marijuana culture’ spread from overseas

Police have warned of a “marijuana culture” spreading in China. … surnamed Wu, 35, became addicted to marijuana when he was studying in the US.
See all stories on this topic

Alcohol Addiction Therapeutics Market 2019 Growing with Major Key Player | AstraZeneca Plc …

The global Alcohol Addiction Therapeutics market is segmented in quite some detail for clear … North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
See all stories on this topic

Behavioral Rehabilitation Market – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key …

North America dominates the global market due to the high incidence of … INC., AND AMERICAN ADDICTION CENTERS INC. amongst others.
See all stories on this topic

Ketamine Promising in Cocaine Addiction Ketamine Promising in Cocaine Addiction

Cocaine addiction is notoriously difficult to treat with drugs or psychotherapy. A single ketamine infusion combined with mindfulness training may work synergistically to promote abstinence and cut cravings.Medscape Medical News (Source: Medscape Psychiatry Headlines)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply