Drug courts, counseling and education help reduce Nebraska’s rate of drug abuse

The rate of illegal drug use and prescription drug abuse in Nebraska is … United Health Foundation reported in its 2020 America’s Health Rankings.
See all stories on this topic
The federal government says it has issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff to return to Canada …
See all stories on this topic
Shocking state-by-state breakdown of America’s vaccination failure reveals just … Cuomo’s plan would see drug addicts in rehabilitation centers being …
See all stories on this topic
Many of Little’s victims were marginalized, young Black women who were estranged from their families and struggling with poverty and addiction.
See all stories on this topic
Nicotine gum and lozenges are both popular and convenient forms of nicotine … products that help smokers to gradually overcome nicotine addiction. … Different global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment