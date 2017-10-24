 Skip to content

Drug Enforcement Administration and Discovery Education Join Forces with Milken Institute to …

Published by chris24 on October 24, 2017
Drug Enforcement Administration and Discovery Education Join Forces with Milken Institute to …

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — To combat America’s rapidly growing opioid and heroin epidemic, the Milken … The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), the Substance and Abuse and Mental Health Services …
See all stories on this topic

HCV Test Might Alter Drug Abuse Behavior

WASHINGTON — For people in addiction treatment centers, a test for hepatitis C … An increasing concern across North America is that abuse of opioid …
See all stories on this topic

Somerset County Sheriff’s Office partners with DEA for Drug Take-Back Day Oct. 28

Addictive prescription drugs that are thrown away or left untended on … America is experiencing an epidemic of addiction, overdose and death due to …
See all stories on this topic

In Havana, Heavy Metal Is a Struggle

You turned on your computer, or pulled your phone out of your pocket, … drug abuse, all in in a country wherein speaking your mind on social issues has … the first appearances by any Cuban metal or rock bands on American soil.
See all stories on this topic

Let Frank Ocean’s Essay on Being Alive in 2017 Be the Ultimate Motivation

Let Frank Ocean’s Essay on Being Alive in 2017 Be the Ultimate Motivation … You turned on your computer, or pulled your phone out of your pocket, … drug abuse, all in in a country wherein speaking your mind on social issues has …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply