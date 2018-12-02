Drug for Abuse Testing Devices Market 2018 Analysis by Growth, Major Manufacturers …

Key Market Dynamics of the Drug for Abuse Testing Devices Market report … Some of the factors that are directly influencing the market include the … a detailed analysis of major regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe … See all stories on this topic

The expansive court case seeking to hold drugmakers responsible for the nation’s opioid crisis has a new complication: How does it deal with claims covering the thousands of babies born dependent on the drugs? Attorneys representing the children and their guardians want their claims separated from the federal case in Cleveland that involves hundreds of local governments and other entities such as See all stories on this topic

The health startups use AI to tackle a range of problems including malaria, addiction and diabetes. (Source: mobihealthnews) See all stories on this topic

Registration is now open for the 12th annual National Drugs& Alcohol Chat Day, a live web chat between high school teenagers and addiction and mental health scientists. Chat Day will be held on January 24, during National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week®, which runs from January 22 –27, 2019. Registrations are confirmed on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to the first 100 high sc See all stories on this topic

Pennsylvania will be the first state to receive funding to battle the opioid epidemic from a $50 billion initiative announced Friday by the Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The state will be getting at least $10 million to fund its efforts to reduce the number of opioid-related deaths, just a day after the Centers for Disease Control named Pennsylvania, along with West Virginia and Ohio, as having the

See all stories on this topic