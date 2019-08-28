Drugs giant held liable for opioid epidemic in landmark judgment

Drugs giant held liable for opioid epidemic in landmark judgment More than 400,000 people in the US have died of overdoses from … care, law enforcement, social services and other addiction-related needs.

See all stories on this topic

Sammy Kay: Through Hell & Back Morris County native Sammy Kay didn’t think he had anything left after his third album, Untitled. He was battling mental health issues and substance abuse. … Anthem, Mumford & Sons, American Aquarium and The Bouncing Souls.

See all stories on this topic

Sorry: Suing Big Pharma is no answer to the opioid crisis A few months ago, a North Dakota judge rejected a very similar claim against … 2 percent of Americans who took prescription opioids, including nonmedical … of “opioid-use disorder,” a broad category that isn’t limited to addiction.

See all stories on this topic

15 hospitalized in NC with health problems linked to vaping, NC Attorney General files suits … CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is taking … age verification when selling these dangerous and addictive products. … JUUL and the American Vaping Association said their goal is the same as …

See all stories on this topic