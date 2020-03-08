 Skip to content

Dunya News

Published by chris24 on March 8, 2020
Dunya News

Web Desk – New research suggests the silent killer of air pollution has become … by a factor of 9, alcohol by a factor of 45, and drug abuse by a factor of 60. … In North America, the average loss of life expectancy was 1.4 years, and …
See all stories on this topic

When Talking Doesn’t Cure: Negative Outcomes In Therapy

Estimates of the scope of the problem vary. … In addition, unlike medication, which is usually measured only by symptom reduction (or lack thereof), …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply