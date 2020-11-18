E-cigarette use associated with risk of relapse among former cigarette smokers

This study has shown that among former smokers, use of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), including e-cigarettes and other e-products, is associated with increased chance of cigarette smoking relapse. (Source: NIDA News)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
(KU Leuven) New research has shown that the antidepressant sertraline helps to inhibit the growth of cancer cells. The substance acts on a metabolic addiction that allows different types of cancer to grow. This is shown by a study on cell cultures and lab animals by researchers at KU Leuven. (Source: EurekAlert! – Cancer)
The objective of this study was to estimate the frequency of binge drinking among secondary school students and its relationship with sex, grade, and type of school, as well as… (Source: SafetyLit)
(Scripps Research Institute) Deep within the brain, a small almond-shaped region called the amygdala plays a vital role in how we exhibit emotion, behavior and motivation; it’s also strongly implicated in alcohol abuse. Now, for the first time, a Scripps Research team has identified important changes to anti-inflammatory mechanisms and cellular activity in the amygdala that drive alcohol addiction
