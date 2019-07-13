E-Cigarette & Vaporizer Market Booming

Global E-cigarettes & vaporizer market is expected to grow at a CAGR rate of over 25.0% over the period of 2016 to 2021. North America is the largest …
See all stories on this topic
Here in war-torn north-east Nigeria, it is now at the centre of an addiction epidemic affecting millions of people. Yet the chief “pushers” of the drug are …
See all stories on this topic
A qualitative study forms a sizeable portion of the Alcohol Addiction … North America(U.S., Canada), Middle East and Africa(GCC and South Africa), …
See all stories on this topic
Ten million are addicted to gambling. Twenty-six percent of U.S. adults are online “almost constantly.” We spend roughly six hours a day watching …
See all stories on this topic
Global “Drug Abuse Treatment Market” attempts to offer significant and thoughtful insights into the … North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment