 Skip to content

Eastern Kentucky to receive more than $3.7 million to combat opioid crisis

Published by chris24 on October 2, 2018
Eastern Kentucky to receive more than $3.7 million to combat opioid crisis

WASHINGTON (WTVQ) – The Department of Justice announced it is … In 2017, more than 72,000 Americans lost their lives to drug overdoses, …
See all stories on this topic


Powered by
The unfortunate thing West Virginia, California and Rhode Island have in common

Figures differ on the rate of opioid use and misuse in various states, but experts … of law enforcement, first responders, mental health/substance-abuse …
See all stories on this topic

Faculty and Staff Notables

Dr. Hamza Awad, assistant professor of community medicine, co-authored a paper, titled “Increase in white blood cell counts is associated with the …
See all stories on this topic

Global Hospitals and Outpatient Care Centers Market Scope, Business Growth Factors and key …

Industry experts at Data Bridge Market Research have compiled a comprehensive market research report on the Global Hospitals and Outpatient Care …
See all stories on this topic

Getting to the root: When it comes to kratom, the legal opioid substitute, the benefits outweigh the …

In 2018, America finds itself in the unique position of a state-by-state cannabis prohibition while also fighting one of the largest drug crises in the …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply