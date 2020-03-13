Electronic Music Thread
—Quote—
Hey.* you*. Guys
Its…* time* … For
… A. *few*. Tunes …
—Quote—
In the late 1960s, pop and rock musicians, including the Beach Boys and the Beatles, began to use electronic…
See all stories on this topic
Whiner’s Anonymous Part 270 – We Dream Of Spring Whines
last part here:
Image: https://www.susangregg.com/wp-content/uploads/hearts-in-sand.jpg…
last part here:
https://www.soberrecovery.com/forums/caf-central/445821-whiners-anonymous-part-269-stand-your-whine-20.html
Image: https://www.susangregg.com/wp-content/uploads/hearts-in-sand.jpg…
See all stories on this topic
Tom Petty 🙂
Anyway Enjoy :You_Rock_
I have that song stuck in my head “I wont back down” ~ Tom Petty
Anyway Enjoy :You_Rock_
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment