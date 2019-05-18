EPD: Homeless survey finds large portion in Eureka suffering from substance abuse

EPD: Homeless survey finds large portion in Eureka suffering from substance abuse 12 = North Coast Substance Abuse Council/ Crossroads … a $4.20 credit on a single ride in Colorado and in select cities in the U.S. and Canada.

See all stories on this topic

Missouri lawmaker tries to walk back ‘consensual rapes’ comment A Missouri state lawmaker said he misspoke on the House floor Friday when he referred to “consensual rapes” during a highly charged debate on a …

See all stories on this topic

As the opioid crisis peaks, meth and cocaine deaths explode That’s according to a new analysis of death certificate data from the U.S. … “Broader awareness of emerging drug threats and how they intersect with …

See all stories on this topic

Live: Biden gives speech rejecting Democrats’ anger in call for national unity “If the American people want a president to add to our division, to lead with a clenched fist, … RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s attorney general is suing a popular … “I sent him because he had a substance abuse problem.

See all stories on this topic