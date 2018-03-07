ER visits for opioid overdose up 30%

AMT in central Illinois wants to work on the root of the problem, addiction to opioid narcotics. Community Resource Manager, Josh Bradshaw says the region saw a 74% increase of overdoses in 2017. “It’s really concerning to us, we are people that live in these communities and occasionally someone …
See all stories on this topic
… How a Group of Drug Users Transformed One City’s Struggle With Addiction, which was published by Arsenal Pulp Press in November 2017. Fighting for Space recounts Vancouver activists’ fight for harm reduction, which culminated with the opening of North America’s first supervised-injection facility, …
See all stories on this topic
Heroin is an illegal opioid that is highly addictive. Between 2010 and 2016, the rate of heroin-related overdose deaths increased by more than five times, according to the CDC. Every day, more than 115 people in the U.S. die after overdosing on any type of opioid, according to the National Institute on …
See all stories on this topic
On the other hand, many patients with chronic pain need some type of relief and turn to opioids for care. Since 1999, the prescribing of opioids has increased substantially, and that has led to a large number of Americans developing opioid use disorder or addiction, the CDC’s Schuchat said. She added …
See all stories on this topic
While clashing with the Republican-dominated legislature, Cooper was named by President Trump to co-chair a national commission on opioid addiction with Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. He has also fought legislation he feels would lead to the gaming industry gaining power in North …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment