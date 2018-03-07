ER visits for opioid overdose up 30%

ER visits for opioid overdose up 30% AMT in central Illinois wants to work on the root of the problem, addiction to opioid narcotics. Community Resource Manager, Josh Bradshaw says the region saw a 74% increase of overdoses in 2017. “It’s really concerning to us, we are people that live in these communities and occasionally someone …

2018 Ryga Award for Social Awareness goes to Travis Lupick’s Fighting for Space, a story of … … How a Group of Drug Users Transformed One City’s Struggle With Addiction, which was published by Arsenal Pulp Press in November 2017. Fighting for Space recounts Vancouver activists’ fight for harm reduction, which culminated with the opening of North America’s first supervised-injection facility, …

