European addiction experts urge expansion of medical heroin program in Canada

European addiction experts urge expansion of medical heroin program in Canada VANCOUVER — Addiction experts from five European countries say their experience with prescription heroin programs have provided overwhelming …

See all stories on this topic

Marathoner crossing Canada to honour late husband and others who struggle with addiction A Winnipeg woman is making her way through Saskatchewan this weekend as part of a cross-Canada tour she has dubbed ‘Rwalk the Nation.’.

See all stories on this topic

Lethal Injection While I sympathize with the families of those struggling with drug abuse and addiction, the reality is that selling, buying and using drugs in Canada is a …

See all stories on this topic

OxyContin users await compensation from Canadian lawsuits Lawyers are looking for Canadians who became addicted to opioids after receiving legal prescriptions for the painkillers Oxycontin and OxyNeo.

See all stories on this topic