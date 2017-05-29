 Skip to content

European addiction experts urge expansion of medical heroin program in Canada

Published by chris24 on May 29, 2017
VANCOUVER — Addiction experts from five European countries say their experience with prescription heroin programs have provided overwhelming …
Marathoner crossing Canada to honour late husband and others who struggle with addiction

A Winnipeg woman is making her way through Saskatchewan this weekend as part of a cross-Canada tour she has dubbed ‘Rwalk the Nation.’.
Lethal Injection

While I sympathize with the families of those struggling with drug abuse and addiction, the reality is that selling, buying and using drugs in Canada is a …
OxyContin users await compensation from Canadian lawsuits

Lawyers are looking for Canadians who became addicted to opioids after receiving legal prescriptions for the painkillers Oxycontin and OxyNeo.
Edmonton man journeys from addict to graduate

Two years later, he graduated from Edmonton’s drug treatment court and vowed to become a social worker to explore the full depth of addiction for …
