Evidence-Based and Culturally Relevant Behavioral Health Interventions in Practice: Strategies and Lessons Learned from NNEDLearn (2011-2020)

Evidence-Based and Culturally Relevant Behavioral Health Interventions in Practice: Strategies and Lessons Learned from NNEDLearn (2011-2020) This report provides findings from a qualitative analysis of evidence-based and culturally relevant behavioral health practices offered at NNEDLearn, a SAMHSA training, offered from 2011 to 2020. It includes an overview of NNEDLearn, case studies, strategies and lessons learned, and conclusion. This guide helps professional care providers and administrators understand the role of culture in the d

See all stories on this topic

Connecticut House Approves Marijuana Legalization With Amendments, Sending Bill Back To … Legislation to legalize cannabis in Connecticut passed the state’s House of … It was complicated by a war on drugs launched in 1971 that took a … of millions of Americans whose involvement with the use of a substance should have …

See all stories on this topic

Suicide Shake Down Run & Rally this Saturday In Ada County, 78% of this demographic accounts for suicides in the county. … depression (undiagnosed/no treatment), alcohol abuse, drug abuse, and legal issues. … Just For Feet was one of the original superstores in America.

See all stories on this topic

Discussion of overdose crisis in Yukon leaves participants hopeful for future Canada’s current drug policy has showed itself to be a failure by the recent rise of strong synthetic opioids, which MacPherson said have displaced the …

See all stories on this topic