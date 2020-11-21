 Skip to content

Ex-lacrosse star Delby Powless writes about mental health in novel 'Medicine Game'

Published by chris24 on November 21, 2020
Ex-lacrosse star Delby Powless writes about mental health in novel ‘Medicine Game’

Powless, who won the Tom Longboat Award as Canada’s top Indigenous … He played all levels of his junior and senior lacrosse for teams in Six …
See all stories on this topic

Ex-lacrosse star Delby Powless writes about mental health in novel ‘Medicine Game’

… with violent outbursts and addiction on the fictional Sparrow Lake Nation. … Powless, who won the Tom Longboat Award as Canada’s top Indigenous athlete … He played all levels of his junior and senior lacrosse for teams in Six …
See all stories on this topic

Success Of Queen’s Gambit Driving Binge.place

The incredible success of the Queen’s Gambit, Netflix’s newest cult hit is … in America and around the world,” Kasparov told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. … that chess helps Beth Harmon to overcome her weakness and her addiction.
See all stories on this topic

Global Alcohol Addiction Therapeutics Market Outlook 2020-2026 Industry Analysis Covers Size …

Alcohol Addiction Therapeutics Market Production by Regions: North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico); Europe (Germany, France, UK, …
See all stories on this topic

Tips to declutter your brain: Schedule in a few slots of solitude

Slots of solitude speckled throughout my day indeed proved to be a … high net worth individuals (HNWIs) based across Europe, North America, the Middle … a range of health problems – such as addiction, depression, heart disease, …
See all stories on this topic

Published inAddiction

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply