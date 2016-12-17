Explore these ideas and more!

Explore these ideas and more! Addiction Pet Foods – North America has great gift ideas for pets this holiday season! Come enter our #Giveaway of a prize package! #ad #HGG2016 …

See all stories on this topic

9 Overdose Deaths In Vancouver Trigger B.C. Coroner Warning VANCOUVER — An urgent warning has been sent out to illicit drug users in British … for drug users to turn when they ask for help in quitting their addiction. … the way in 2003 by opening North America’s first supervised-injection site, …

See all stories on this topic

Therapeutic Vaccine Market: By Vaccine Type (Addiction, Neurological, Infectious, Autoimmune … Geographically, North America dominates the therapeutic vaccine market driven by large pharmaceutical industry base, best in class healthcare …

See all stories on this topic

Recurrent paraparesis and death of a patient with ‘whippet’ abuse – Hirvioja J, Joutsa J, Wahlsten P, Korpela J. Nitrous oxide is increasingly used as a recreational drug that is easily and legally available worldwide. Occasional nitrous oxide use has been considered relatively safe without the development of addiction or major adverse effects. However, heavy long-term nitrous oxide abuse can be associated with severe neurological complications, and even deaths have been described. The characteristic presen

See all stories on this topic