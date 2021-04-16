Facts on College Student Drinking

Facts on College Student Drinking This fact sheet offers cited facts about alcohol use among college students. The fact sheet covers age ranges, gender trends, and alcohol use consequences. This guide and video gives parents information they can discuss with their college-bound young adults about the consequences of underage drinking. To sign up for updates or to access your subscriber preferences, please enter your contact infor

See all stories on this topic

Tips for Teens: The Truth About Alcohol This fact sheet for teens provides facts about alcohol. It describes short- and long-term effects and helps dispel common myths. It also can be used by prevention professionals, educators, health care providers, and others who come in contact with teens on a regular basis. This fact sheet for teens provides facts about marijuana. It describes short- and long-term effects and lists signs of mariju

See all stories on this topic

Facts on Underage Drinking This fact sheet offers cited facts about alcohol use among underage youth. The fact sheet covers age ranges, gender and racial trends, and alcohol use consequences. To sign up for updates or to access your subscriber preferences, please enter your contact information. SAMHSA’s mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America’s communities….

See all stories on this topic

Advisory: Clinical Issues in Intensive Outpatient Treatment for Substance Use Disorders This Advisory, based on Treatment Improvement Protocol (TIP) 47, Substance Abuse: Clinical Issues in Intensive Outpatient Treatment, provides an overview of intensive outpatient (IOP) treatment. It discusses typical program goals; outlines key features that improve engagement, retention, and outcomes; and provides additional resources on this critical topic. This manual helps clinicians design an

See all stories on this topic