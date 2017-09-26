Far more trust generals than Trump on North Korea

Far more trust generals than Trump on North Korea US President Donald Trump speaks about North Korea at a meeting with administration officials on the opioid addiction crisis at the Trump National …

See all stories on this topic

Half of teens in US and Japan say they’re addicted to smartphones Half of teens in U.S. and Japan say they’re addicted to smartphones … Common Sense Media on digital media use among families in North America.

See all stories on this topic

Former US congressman Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in sexting case Cote said she believed Weiner was suffering from an addiction, and was … The investigation into Weiner’s exchanges with a North Carolina high …

See all stories on this topic

CVS announces initiatives to curb opioid abuse “As America’s front door to health care, with a presence in nearly 10,000 … of opioid addiction and misuse,” said CVS Health President and CEO Larry J. Merlo. … On top of limiting access to opioids, CVS announced that it will be …

See all stories on this topic