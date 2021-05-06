Fast-growing Cincinnati firm buys Columbus addiction treatment business

Fast-growing Cincinnati firm buys Columbus addiction treatment business Cincinnati-based outpatient addiction treatment provider BrightView has acquired a Columbus-based peer.

Fast-growing Cincinnati firm expands with fourth acquisition since 2020 BrightView, Cincinnati-based outpatient addiction treatment provider, has acquired a Columbus-based peer.

Smartphone addiction and cybercrime victimization in the context of lifestyles routine activities and self-control theories: the user's Dual Vulnerability Model of Cybercrime Victimization – Herrero J, Torres A, Vivas P, Hidalgo A, Rodr íguez FJ, Urueña A. (1) Background: This paper combines lifestyle-routine activities (L-RAT) and self-control (SCT) theories along with the literature on smartphone addiction in a joint model that addresses the multiple vulnerabilities that make the smartphone user a potentia…

Structural equation model of elementary school students' quality of life related to smart devices usage based on PRECEDE model – Lee JP, Lee YS. This study aims to establish and test variables that a…

