FDA Orders Warning Labels on Prescription Narcotic Painkillers

FDA Orders Warning Labels on Prescription Narcotic Painkillers Immediate-release versions of addictive meds such as Oxycontin, Percocet and Vicodin to be affected (Source: U.S. News – Health)

See all stories on this topic

FDA to require strongest warning on some opioid painkillers (Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday set broad safety guidelines, including requiring some opioid pain drugs to carry the strongest safety warning, as part of its effort to combat a growing epidemic of opioid addiction and overdose. (Source: Reuters: Health)

See all stories on this topic

FDA adds new warnings on risk of addiction, overdose and death for prescription opioids The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it will require new warnings about the risk of addiction, abuse, overdose and death for short-acting opioid pain medications, a step toward curbing the epidemic of narcotic use in the United States. The “black box” cautions for immediate-release medications — powerful narcotics intended for use every four […] (Source: Washington Post:

See all stories on this topic

The Weakest Link: Supermarket Self-Checkout Lanes and Alcohol Sales to Minors. National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. National Library of Medicine 8600 Rockville Pike , Bethesda MD , 20894 USA…

See all stories on this topic