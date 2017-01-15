 Skip to content

FDA Orders Warning Labels on Prescription Narcotic Painkillers

Published by chris24 on January 15, 2017
Immediate-release versions of addictive meds such as Oxycontin, Percocet and Vicodin to be affected (Source: U.S. News – Health)
FDA to require strongest warning on some opioid painkillers

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday set broad safety guidelines, including requiring some opioid pain drugs to carry the strongest safety warning, as part of its effort to combat a growing epidemic of opioid addiction and overdose. (Source: Reuters: Health)
FDA adds new warnings on risk of addiction, overdose and death for prescription opioids

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it will require new warnings about the risk of addiction, abuse, overdose and death for short-acting opioid pain medications, a step toward curbing the epidemic of narcotic use in the United States. The “black box” cautions for immediate-release medications — powerful narcotics intended for use every four […] (Source: Washington Post:
