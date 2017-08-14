 Skip to content

Federal Government: $3.8 Million Grant To Study Cannabis' Effects On Opioid Addiction

August 14, 2017
Federal Government: $3.8 Million Grant To Study Cannabis’ Effects On Opioid Addiction

The fact that a federal grant has been approved, marks a first for medical cannabis research in North America. The grant, awarded to scientists at …
Epidemic: Suicide in Indian Country

Epidemic: Suicide in Indian Country

August 23, 2017 1:00-2:00pm ET.(Addiction Technology Transfer Center Network)
People in the U.S. Are Drinking More Alcohol Than Ever: Study

Opioids and pot may have distracted us from the much larger addiction: Alcohol. It's been quietly rising.
​$5M medical center to create jobs, help train doctors

The Center for Addiction Treatment opened an outpatient facility on its campus in the West End on Thursday, and 21 jobs are to be filled as it ramps up services at the new building.

CAT expects the Spaulding Recovery and Family Care Building at 834 Ezzard Charles Drive to help thousands of drug addicts annually, and it also will provide a setting for new doctors who are in residency programs as
Drug industry faces ‘tidal wave’ of litigation over opioid crisis

US officials seek tobacco-style settlements to help deal with epidemic of addiction
