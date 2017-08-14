Federal Government: $3.8 Million Grant To Study Cannabis’ Effects On Opioid Addiction

The fact that a federal grant has been approved, marks a first for medical cannabis research in North America. The grant, awarded to scientists at …
See all stories on this topic
August 23, 2017 1:00-2:00pm ET.(Addiction Technology Transfer Center Network) (Source: HSR Information Central)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
See all stories on this topic
Opioids and pot may have distracted us from the much larger addiction: Alcohol. It’s been quietly rising. (Source: Forbes.com Healthcare News)
See all stories on this topic
The Center for Addiction Treatment opened an outpatient facility on its campus in the West End on Thursday, and 21 jobs are to be filled as it ramps up services at the new building.
CAT expects the Spaulding Recovery and Family Care Building at 834 Ezzard Charles Drive to help thousands of drug addicts annually, and it also will provide a setting for new doctors who are in residency programs as
See all stories on this topic
US officials seek tobacco-style settlements to help deal with epidemic of addiction (Source: FT.com – Drugs and Healthcare)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment