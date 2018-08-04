Federal Parity Tied to Lower Out of Pocket Mental Health Spending

Federal Parity Tied to Lower Out of Pocket Mental Health Spending FRIDAY, Aug. 3, 2018 — Federal parity under the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) is associated with lower average annual out-of-pocket (OOP) mental health spending among children with mental health conditions, according to a… (Source: Drugs.com – Pharma News)

Two from WNY join marijuana legalization workgroup for New York A University at Buffalo research psychologist is among 20 professionals across New York tapped to draft legislation for a legal marijuana program. R. Lorraine Collins, associate dean for research at UB, has conducted addictions research for decades, with funding from the National Institutes for Health. Her research has focused on substance use by young adults, cognitive and behavioral approaches

Opioid Addicts Turning to Unapproved Antidepressant to Get High THURSDAY, Aug. 2, 2018 — In a trend that suggests opioid addicts are turning to new fixes, a government report shows that use of an unapproved antidepressant is becoming more widespread in the United States.

Tianeptine is used in some European,… (Source: Drugs.com – Daily MedNews)

