Fentanyl and marijuana: A potential mix has London's top doctor warning pot users to carry …

Published by chris24 on August 5, 2017
Reports of fentanyl-laced marijuana have popped up across North America, especially in communities ravaged by wide-spread opioid addiction.
Ryan Hawco sentenced to 30 months in prison for drug-fueled holdup

… too common in Newfoundland and Labrador, and across North America as … report indicted the man could offer clear-eyed insight into his addiction.
How to reverse the opioid catastrophe | Editorial

… event in America, supplanting previous forms of human tragedy and tearing families … How to reverse this catastrophe, and on much shorter than a four-decade … which happens to pay for about a quarter of all addiction treatment.
Call the opioid crisis what it is: A national emergency

“With approximately 142 Americans dying every day, America is enduring a … The nation’s war on drugs has been a trillion-dollar debacle. … Declaring a national emergency and freeing up Medicaid funds for addiction treatment …
Which Countries Are Driving the Global Renewable Energy Revolution?

Renewable energy is just one of the ways we can cut our oil addiction and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. But how many of us are embracing …
