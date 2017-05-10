Fighting addiction at a Thai monastery

Fighting addiction at a Thai monastery A cocaine addiction had pushed him to the brink of suicide. … Wat Thamkrabok, 140 km (87 miles) north of Bangkok, has treated more than 110,000 …

See all stories on this topic

Alcohol Problems in Native America: – White Bison Adolescent drinking patterns and family and … Firewater Myths: North American Indian Drinking And Alcohol Addiction | nywozybu.ru. Alcohol Problems in Native America: – White Bison Adolescent …

See all stories on this topic

Warning to drug users over heroin laced with elephant tranquiliser The finding has led to a warning from an addiction service in Dublin for users … It is a very serious issue in North America and the recent experience in …

See all stories on this topic

Conversation over confrontation: Advocate fights fear of addiction centre with cup of coffee Rosalind Davis was visiting her parents in Windsor Park when a flyer calling recovering addicts and alcoholics “potentially dangerous” and bad for …

See all stories on this topic