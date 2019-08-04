Fighting the Loneliness

Fighting the Loneliness I haven’t always had to fight loneliness and isolation. When I was younger I loved going out to listen to live music. Dancing was a fun way for me to interact with others. I enjoyed being social and was always looking for a place to meet friends at a bar or show. All of that has changed since my diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder. Fighting loneliness has become part of my new normal. Is

Lonely singles are more likely to develop dating app addiction that affects their social lives Not only did compulsive use of dating apps exacerbate the loneliness and anxiety they were already feeling, it started to encroach on other aspects of their lives, the Ohio State study found. (Source: the Mail online | Health)

Oklahoma makes final bid to hold J & J responsible for opioid epidemic Oklahoma’s attorney general on Wednesday made his final bid to force Johnson& Johnson to pay $17 billion for its part in fueling the opioid epidemic, saying the drugmaker’s “egregious” marketing caused an oversupply of addictive drugs and overdose deaths. (Source: Reuters: Health)

Medical News Today: Binge drinking affects 1 in 10 older adults in the US New research finds that binge drinking affects 10.6% of U.S. older adults. Men and cannabis users are among those most likely to engage in binge drinking. (Source: Health News from Medical News Today)

