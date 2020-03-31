Film about Traveling by Train
There is an excellent film about the Empire Builder, which runs from Chicago to Seattle/Portland. It is primarily interviews with coach passengers–I traveled by coach cross-country in 1977, but…
There is an excellent film about the Empire Builder, which runs from Chicago to Seattle/Portland. It is primarily interviews with coach passengers–I traveled by coach cross-country in 1977, but…
See all stories on this topic
Whiners Anonymous part 271~Whiners Mona Lott
This thread continues from here…
https://www.soberrecovery.com/forums/caf-central/446235-whiners-anonymous-part-270-we-dream-spring-whines-19.html
Be First to Comment