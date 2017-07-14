Finding Meaning, from 12-Step Rooms to Vatican City

Finding Meaning, from 12-Step Rooms to Vatican City An agnostic assessment of God, addiction, and recovery programs. …. In North America, while the 2017 group and membership estimates show a 10% …

See all stories on this topic

Opioid Epidemic Resources from NLM The National Library of Medicine has created a number of portals and lists with numerous resources on opioid abuse, addiction, and treatment. Diverse Populations – Public, Multiple Languages, and Healthcare Professionals (Outreach and Specific Populations Branch bulletin, 2017-05-10)

Opiate Addiction and Treatment Portal (SIS Environmental Health and Toxicology)

Response to the opioid epid

See all stories on this topic

Contingency management interventions for non-prescribed drug use during treatment for opiate addiction: a systematic review and meta-analysis – Ainscough TS, McNeill A, Strang J, Calder R, Brose LS. BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Use of non-prescribed drugs during treatment for opiate addiction reduces treatment success, creating a need for effective interventions. This review aimed to assess the efficacy of contingency management, a behavioural treatment that … (Source: SafetyLit)

See all stories on this topic

NIAAA Spectrum Highlights The most recent issue of theNIAAA Spectrum is now available online athttps://www.spectrum.niaaa.nih.gov/.

Among other topics, the current installment includes:

A feature about the Addictions Neuroclinical Assessment;

A feature about the ABT-436 study;

Announcements about the release of theNational Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism Strategic Plan 2017 –2021 and a new addiction

See all stories on this topic