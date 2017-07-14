Finding Meaning, from 12-Step Rooms to Vatican City

An agnostic assessment of God, addiction, and recovery programs. …. In North America, while the 2017 group and membership estimates show a 10% …
The National Library of Medicine has created a number of portals and lists with numerous resources on opioid abuse, addiction, and treatment.
Diverse Populations – Public, Multiple Languages, and Healthcare Professionals (Outreach and Specific Populations Branch bulletin, 2017-05-10)
Opiate Addiction and Treatment Portal (SIS Environmental Health and Toxicology)
Response to the opioid epidemic
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Use of non-prescribed drugs during treatment for opiate addiction reduces treatment success, creating a need for effective interventions. This review aimed to assess the efficacy of contingency management, a behavioural treatment that … (Source: SafetyLit)
The most recent issue of theNIAAA Spectrum is now available online athttps://www.spectrum.niaaa.nih.gov/.
Among other topics, the current installment includes:
A feature about the Addictions Neuroclinical Assessment;
A feature about the ABT-436 study;
Announcements about the release of theNational Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism Strategic Plan 2017 –2021 and a new addiction
Notice of rescheduling from the Executive Office of the President (EOP) and the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) for the teleconference of the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis that was previously scheduled for July 17, 2017. The meeting is now scheduled for July 31, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern and may be attended via conference call. The interim
