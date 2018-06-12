Finding Quality Treatment for Substance Use Disorders (Spanish Version)

Finding Quality Treatment for Substance Use Disorders (Spanish Version) Esta hoja informativa se puede usar como una guía para las personas que buscan tratamiento de salud mental. Ofrece tres pasos necesarios para llevar a cabo antes de utilizar un centro de tratamiento, así como las cinco señales de un centro de tratamiento de calidad, que incluye revisar la acreditación, la medicación, las prácticas basadas en la evidencia, el papel de las familias y las redes

Starbucks Canada closes 1100 stores for race, bias training In the wake of the Philadelphia incident, Starbucks said it is providing all locations with lists of ways they can access mental health, substance abuse …

Streetwise newsletter: BC pot producer Tilray weighs IPO; Richardson GMP countersues former … Drug sector: A group of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. shareholders is trying to build support to block the US$62-billion acquisition of London-listed …

Roswell Rotary establishes collaborative awareness task force to tackle opioid crisis Mwansa has lost people close to her from substance abuse and she is … “We are not just talking about the opioid crisis, but substance abuse overall,” said … research, “overdoses are leading cause of preventable deaths in America.

