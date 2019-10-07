First lady calls for end of e-cigarette marketing to youth

First lady calls for end of e-cigarette marketing to youth She adds: “Marketing this addictive product to children must stop. … announced in September that the U.S. will act to ban thousands of flavors used in …

See all stories on this topic

Is How You Deal With Anxiety As Safe As You Think It Is? Dr. Joanna Starrels, professor at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, says … than doubled, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. … Dr. Anna Lembke, a psychiatrist, and director of addiction medicine at …

See all stories on this topic

Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit Announces Move to Nashville in 2020 The misuse of and addiction to opioids—including prescription pain … mental health meeting in the U.S.; EMS World Expo, North America’s largest …

See all stories on this topic

Addiction Treatment May See Stellar Market Growth? Identify Hidden Opportunity Evolving in the … A new market study on Global Addiction Treatment Market with 100+ market data … North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia & India

See all stories on this topic