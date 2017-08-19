Five Finger Death Punch frontman vows to perform at Illinois State Fair

Five Finger Death Punch frontman vows to perform at Illinois State Fair “At this point, I am on track to return to the band with a vengeance in … at each and every future show we are committed to, in North America and in Europe. … with Moody’s addiction problems and that he’d been sober for eight years.

See all stories on this topic

Adult Gambling Addiction Tied To Childhood Trauma Growing evidence links stressful life experiences and addiction. (Source: Healthy Living – The Huffington Post)MedWorm Message: Have you tried our new medical search engine? More powerful than before. Log on with your social media account. 100% free.

See all stories on this topic

Insys agrees to pay $4.45 million to resolve Illinois opioid lawsuit BOSTON (Reuters) – Insys Therapeutics Inc has agreed to pay $4.45 million to resolve a lawsuit by Illinois’ attorney general claiming it deceptively marketed an addictive fentanyl-based cancer pain drug for off-label uses. (Source: Reuters: Health)

See all stories on this topic

Insys agrees to pay $4.5 million to resolve Illinois opioid lawsuit (Reuters) – Insys Therapeutics Inc has agreed to pay $4.5 million to resolve a lawsuit by Illinois’ attorney general claiming it deceptively marketed a highly addictive fentanyl-based cancer pain drug for off-label uses. (Source: Reuters: Health)

See all stories on this topic