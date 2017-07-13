 Skip to content

Five Finger Death Punch Singer Ivan Moody Thanks Fans for Support

Published by chris24 on July 13, 2017
He left the tour because of his ongoing fight with addiction. … and every future show we are committed to, in North America and in Europe,” he added.
AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAC … abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction.
Montefiore and Einstein Awarded $3.4 Million NIH Grant to Integrate Opioid and Tobacco Addiction Treatment

July 12 , 2017—NEW YORK—Researchers atMontefiore Health System andAlbert Einstein College of Medicine were awarded a $3.4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to implement a smoking cessation study for people with opioid use disorder (OUD). The study will examine a novel approach: incorporating a medication that reduces tobacco cravings into an opioid rehabilitation pro
BioDelivery Sciences Signs Exclusive Agreement With Purdue Pharma (Canada) For The Licensing And Distribution Rights Of BELBUCA(R) In Canada

RALEIGH, N.C. and PICKERING, Ontario, July 12, 2017 — (Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network) — Today, BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus in pain management and addiction medicine, and… Biopharmaceuticals, Licensing, Distribution BioDelivery Sciences, Purdue Pharma, BELBUCA, buprenorphine buccal (Source: HSMN NewsFeed)
Possible cure for cocaine addiction, scientists say

Researchers at the  National Institute on Drug Abuse found rats were more prone to addiction if they lacked control of the neurotransmitter glutamate. (Source: the Mail online | Health)
