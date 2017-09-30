Florida man set to complete spiritual trek in the Falls

Florida man set to complete spiritual trek in the Falls Big Jim will end his trek today when he passes through Niagara Falls on his way to the … walked in an effort to raise awareness about America’s addiction epidemic. … When you click on the link, some impressive numbers scroll out.

See all stories on this topic

VIFF: What to watch … include a mix from British Columbia, the rest of North America and the world. … He was invited to the Venice Biennale and to paint on the Berlin Wall. … and up again – fuelled by genius and mired in drug addiction and disease.

See all stories on this topic

Film News Roundup: John Heard’s ‘Living Among Us’ Gets US Distribution (EXCLUSIVE) 14 showing, which had the third-highest box office in North America and high … with distractions from their faith and the shame that follows addiction.

See all stories on this topic

EEOC sues Volvo for refusing to hire recovering heroin addict The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday accused Volvo Group North America LLC of refusing to hire a recovering drug addict for a …

See all stories on this topic