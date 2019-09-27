 Skip to content

Flu season could compromise vaping-related lung illness diagnoses, experts say

Published by chris24 on September 27, 2019
Flu season could compromise vaping-related lung illness diagnoses, experts say

The CDC wants to protect Americans to keep you healthy and safe. … Opponents say the illnesses demonstrate exactly why the drug should not be treated … “The United States already tried to reduce consumption of marijuana in our …
See all stories on this topic

There Is a Correlation Between Heart Infections and Opioid Addiction

From 2002 to 2016, the number of Americans who went to the hospital for infective endocarditis who also abused drugs doubled from 8% to 16%.
See all stories on this topic

California Healthline Daily Edition

Juul Labs Inc., maker of the top-selling e-cigarette device in the U.S., asked a …. KPCC: ‘It’s Better To Take Half Your Medicine Than None’ — Being A …
See all stories on this topic

Friday, Sep 27 2019

The CDC, the Food and Drug Administration and local authorities have … USA Today: Cases Of Vaping Lung Disease Jump To 805 With 12 Deaths, …
See all stories on this topic

NASCAR Xfinity Series: GMS Racing shutting down after 2019?

Ben Kennedy and Brett Moffitt combined to drive this car in eight of the … suspended for violating NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy, a total of eight drivers … Maury Gallagher Jr. is also the chairman and CEO of American discount …
See all stories on this topic

Published inSubstance Abuse

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply