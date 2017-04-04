Focus on Prevention
Price: (shipping charges may apply) Standard shipping is free. Expedited delivery has associated costs. You will be able to review shipping options and costs during check-out. Guides communities in planning and delivering substance abuse prevention strategies. Covers needs assessments, identifying partners, creating effective strategies, marketing, special populations, and program evaluation. Inc
Price: (shipping charges may apply) Standard shipping is free. Expedited delivery has associated costs. You will be able to review shipping options and costs during check-out. Guides communities in planning and delivering substance abuse prevention strategies. Covers needs assessments, identifying partners, creating effective strategies, marketing, special populations, and program evaluation. Inc
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment