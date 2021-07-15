For pregnant women, pandemic made hunt for drug rehab harder

For pregnant women, pandemic made hunt for drug rehab harder Through word of mouth, Sims found UNC Horizons, a substance use … other populations struggling with drug abuse during the upheaval to American life … Findtreatment.gov, the online directory run by the U.S. Department of Health …

See all stories on this topic

All Points North Lodge Client Improvement Outcomes Are in Top 5% of Treatment Centers … “ACORN software allows us to compare our clients’ improvement with the … provider specializing in mental health, trauma, and addiction treatment. … KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA COLORADO.

See all stories on this topic

Gottheimer Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Address Student Mental Health Crisis, Shortage of … The bill will establish partnerships between the U.S. Department of … As a Co-Chair of the Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force, I am …

See all stories on this topic

When Phoenix Hosted the First Lollapalooza Concert in 1991: An Oral History Headlined by Jane’s Addiction, the lineup was eclectic and drew from … The same scene played out in 20 other cities across North America that …

See all stories on this topic