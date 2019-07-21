 Skip to content

Former Insys execs face new legal action from Arizona attorney general

Published by chris24 on July 21, 2019
Former executives with a Chandler-based opioid manufacturer face new legal troubles, according to the Arizona Republic.

A trio of former executives with Insys Therapeutics Inc. are the target of a new fraud lawsuit filed against them by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

The suit alleges company founder and former CEO John Kapoor, former Vice President of Managed Markets Michael Gurry and
Teen ’s Two-Pod A Day Juul Addiction Caused Massive Stroke, Lawsuit Says

The stroke required three brain surgeries and left the plaintiff with left side paralysis, speech impairment and a 50% loss of vision from both eyes, the lawsuit alleges. (Source: Forbes.com Healthcare News)
Music calmed nervous pre-op patients just as well as drugs in a new study

Addictive drugs called benzodiazepines are often used to calm nervous patients before surgery, but University of Pennsylvania researchers found music reduced their anxiety as well in a rial. (Source: the Mail online | Health)
Study Casts Doubt on Safety of Herbal Drug Kratom

Kratom, made from the leaves of a Southeast Asian plant, is usually used to treat pain and addiction. But poison control center data shows it has been tied to seizures, withdrawal, hallucinations, agitation and rapid heart rate, researchers report. (Source: WebMD Health)
Second opioid distributor charged over role in U.S. drug epidemic

An Ohio drug wholesale distributor and two former executives were charged on Thursday with profiting from the U.S. opioid epidemic by selling millions of pills despite signs the addictive drugs were being misused. (Source: Reuters: Health)
