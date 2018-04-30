Forsyth County sues opioid manufacturers, distributors, claiming deceptive marketing practices

Forsyth County sues opioid manufacturers, distributors, claiming deceptive marketing practices The lawsuit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court of the Middle District of North Carolina, which includes Forsyth County. … Don Martin, the vice-chairman of the board of commissioners, said opioid manufacturers should have warned county governments about the risks of addiction but didn’t.

Ky. Leaders Back McConnell’s Effort To Address Effect Of Opioids On Workforce Known as the CAREER Act, McConnell’s bill would funnel millions of dollars into the state to help people with opioid addictions obtain jobs and safe … Jennifer Hancock, CEO of Volunteers of America, said there’s not enough affordable housing for people going through VOA’s treatment programs.

Youth access to flavored tobacco varies by zip code, promotes lifelong addiction In partnership with the Wisconsin African American Tobacco Prevention Network they raise awareness of the tobacco industry’s history of targeting African Americans and the LGBTQ community with menthol cigarettes, which are more addictive, more dangerous, and harder to quit than regular cigarettes.

Kabul, Netanyahu, North Korea: Your Tuesday Briefing With more Americans developing heart infections from injecting drugs, U.S. doctors are facing the ethically fraught question of whether costly surgery is well spent on drug users whose addiction goes untreated. [The New York Times]. • “Look, the internet belongs to the Americans — but blockchain will …

