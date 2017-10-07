FRANKIE BANALI Discusses Difficulty Of Addressing Substance-Abuse Issues In Entertainment …

FRANKIE BANALI Discusses Difficulty Of Addressing Substance-Abuse Issues In Entertainment … “Substance abuse is a huge problem in America, certainly the world, and it’s a huge problem in the entertainment industry. And it just seems the …

See all stories on this topic

COUNCIL CORNER … recommending a new residential substance abuse treatment facility with recovery homes and … Join us in Keller on Saturday October 14th, 2017.

See all stories on this topic

Mental health: How Alabama is responding As Beshear sits in her office at 100 North Union St., within sight of a side door to … “Because there are so many people with dual diagnosis … substance abuse … Mental illness costs the U.S. $113 billion annually, and U.S. jails and …

See all stories on this topic

Birth control: Trump expands opt-out for workplace insurance The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said the new …. An initial report from the President’s Commission on Combating Drug …

See all stories on this topic