Fulton spreads facts about county’s opioid epidemic

Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in America. … about opioid addiction that is a growing part of everyday life in North Fulton.
See all stories on this topic
It is the first East African specialized mental health and chemical dependency treatment program in North America. Since we opened our doors seven …
See all stories on this topic
‘Seasons of hope’ for Native America; turning a moment into a movement … North America (MNN) — On Eagles’ Wings Summer of Hope, a Gospel outreach … Suicide rates, addiction, and sexual violence are off the charts among …
See all stories on this topic
Afghanistan is on track for a record-breaking year of heroin production, according to the U.S. and Afghan officials, and addictions workers expect a …
See all stories on this topic
Injection materials at an injection site for addicts in Paris, one of various … I decided to visit the site of “North America’s first legal supervised injection …
See all stories on this topic
Be First to Comment