Game on

Game on He admits that he was addicted to gaming and, although he was also a … The second largest market, North America, is projected to generate $27 …

See all stories on this topic

Ariana Grande Just Proved She ’s a Harry Potter Magic Expert It’s official: Ariana Grande knows more about magic — of the Harry Potter variety, anyway — than the rest of us mere Muggles. In a tweet fired off early Monday morning, the Dangerous Woman singer responded to a recent update from author J.K. Rowling, using a rare only-seen-in-movies spell.

It all started when Rowling shared a photo of a giant spider that she recently encountered.

See all stories on this topic

Kevin Spacey Going Full Dad at the Emmys Is Your New Favorite Meme The Internet is still recovering from how hard Kevin Spacey aced the Emmy awards.

From the moment the camera captured the iconic star, he was the gift that kept on giving some unforgettable moments Sunday night. Spacey, who plays Frank Underwood on House of Cards, kicked off the evening with a stellar reaction to Sean Spicer rolling onto the scene for the shock of the evening. But he was just warm

See all stories on this topic

Why virtual reality is the next frontier in pain relief Research suggests that virtual reality treatments for chronic pain might help reduce reliance on opioid painkillers and potentially help curb misuse of these addictive medications. (Source: the Mail online | Health)

See all stories on this topic