Gaming addict loses Welsh accent after playing up to 21 hours a day online

Gaming addict loses Welsh accent after playing up to 21 hours a day online Jamie Callis, from Barry, Wales, spent most of his waking moments gaming with people from America and Canada, which he says has caused him to …

See all stories on this topic

Ohio Lottery Makes A New Bet on Mobile Pat McHugh, senior vice president of North American lottery systems at … Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services in Ohio, told a local reporter.

See all stories on this topic

International Overdose Awareness Day Stands On The Shoulders Of Harm Reduction When it comes to addiction, who you are doesn’t matter – addiction does not … Enter Insite, North America’s first supervised injection facility. Located …

See all stories on this topic

Sex addict mum-of-three spent up to SEVEN HOURS a day having sex and craved it every minute … In July this year, sex addiction was formally recognised as a mental health … This is welcome news to sufferers like mum-of-three Rebecca Barker, whose …. My landlord was Jean-Marc – straight away there was a spark between us.

See all stories on this topic